All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2600 FRANKLIN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2600 FRANKLIN ROAD
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

2600 FRANKLIN ROAD

2600 North Franklin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Lyon Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2600 North Franklin Road, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Price Reduction! This brick, single family home is located in the desirable neighborhood of Lyon Village. This 1,326 square foot house sits on a 4,824 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The top floor provides a large bedroom with a spacious closet and private bathroom. The main level has a large living room with fireplace, dining room, mud room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. The finished lower level has a bedroom, full bathroom, large family room, washer and dryer and tons of storage. The whole home has been freshly painted. Located right off of Wilson Blvd, walking distance to both the Clarendon and Court House Metro stations, Wholefoods, Clarendon Market Commons shopping center, nightlife, restaurants, parks, bike share, and more-this house has so much to offer! No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 FRANKLIN ROAD have any available units?
2600 FRANKLIN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 FRANKLIN ROAD have?
Some of 2600 FRANKLIN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 FRANKLIN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2600 FRANKLIN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 FRANKLIN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2600 FRANKLIN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2600 FRANKLIN ROAD offer parking?
No, 2600 FRANKLIN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2600 FRANKLIN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 FRANKLIN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 FRANKLIN ROAD have a pool?
No, 2600 FRANKLIN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2600 FRANKLIN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2600 FRANKLIN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 FRANKLIN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 FRANKLIN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St
Arlington, VA 22209
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr
Arlington, VA 22204
Altaire North
410 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University