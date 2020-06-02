2600 FRANKLIN ROAD

Amenities

Price Reduction! This brick, single family home is located in the desirable neighborhood of Lyon Village. This 1,326 square foot house sits on a 4,824 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The top floor provides a large bedroom with a spacious closet and private bathroom. The main level has a large living room with fireplace, dining room, mud room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. The finished lower level has a bedroom, full bathroom, large family room, washer and dryer and tons of storage. The whole home has been freshly painted. Located right off of Wilson Blvd, walking distance to both the Clarendon and Court House Metro stations, Wholefoods, Clarendon Market Commons shopping center, nightlife, restaurants, parks, bike share, and more-this house has so much to offer! No pets.