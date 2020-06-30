2541 S KENMORE COURT

Amenities

Townhouse with 4 levels including a rooftop terrace. Garage is 19 x 19 with garage door opener and key pad entry if needed. This home boasts an open floor plan and a wet bar with keg frig on ground level! Fully upgraded with beautiful pearl colored kitchen cabinets and stainless steel to compliment it. Two levels of hardwood floors and designer lighting set the atmosphere. Be sure to note the office on the entry level with additional full bath. This home is right near shopping and restaurants at the Center of Shirlington. Please note the proximity to bike path, running trail, Jennie Dean Dog Park and the Army Navy Country Club. Pets are on a case by case basis. There is a $20 a month HVAC maintenance charge. Please call or text for showings. Owner Is a licensed Realtor.