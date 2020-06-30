All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM

2541 S KENMORE COURT

2541 South Kenmore Court · No Longer Available
Location

2541 South Kenmore Court, Arlington, VA 22206
Nauck

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Townhouse with 4 levels including a rooftop terrace. Garage is 19 x 19 with garage door opener and key pad entry if needed. This home boasts an open floor plan and a wet bar with keg frig on ground level! Fully upgraded with beautiful pearl colored kitchen cabinets and stainless steel to compliment it. Two levels of hardwood floors and designer lighting set the atmosphere. Be sure to note the office on the entry level with additional full bath. This home is right near shopping and restaurants at the Center of Shirlington. Please note the proximity to bike path, running trail, Jennie Dean Dog Park and the Army Navy Country Club. Pets are on a case by case basis. There is a $20 a month HVAC maintenance charge. Please call or text for showings. Owner Is a licensed Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 S KENMORE COURT have any available units?
2541 S KENMORE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 S KENMORE COURT have?
Some of 2541 S KENMORE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 S KENMORE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2541 S KENMORE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 S KENMORE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2541 S KENMORE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2541 S KENMORE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2541 S KENMORE COURT offers parking.
Does 2541 S KENMORE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2541 S KENMORE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 S KENMORE COURT have a pool?
No, 2541 S KENMORE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2541 S KENMORE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2541 S KENMORE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 S KENMORE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 S KENMORE COURT has units with dishwashers.

