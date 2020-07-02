All apartments in Arlington
2512 N LEXINGTON STREET
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

2512 N LEXINGTON STREET

2512 North Lexington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2512 North Lexington Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Leeway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
Fabulous! Convenient location in North Arlington right off Lee Hwy - this beautiful house is has a lot to offer - fully renovated kitchen with state of art appliances in stainless steel - nicely designed counter space and cabinets. Sun-room off living room - library/den on main level. In-law suite in basement with gas fire place/stove + full bath and Laundry room. Master bedroom with master bath and two more bedroom and additional bathroom on upper level top it all. Big fenced in back yard with fire pit cement patio and more to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 N LEXINGTON STREET have any available units?
2512 N LEXINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 N LEXINGTON STREET have?
Some of 2512 N LEXINGTON STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 N LEXINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2512 N LEXINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 N LEXINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2512 N LEXINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2512 N LEXINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 2512 N LEXINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2512 N LEXINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 N LEXINGTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 N LEXINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 2512 N LEXINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2512 N LEXINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2512 N LEXINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 N LEXINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 N LEXINGTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

