2512 N LEXINGTON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry

Fabulous! Convenient location in North Arlington right off Lee Hwy - this beautiful house is has a lot to offer - fully renovated kitchen with state of art appliances in stainless steel - nicely designed counter space and cabinets. Sun-room off living room - library/den on main level. In-law suite in basement with gas fire place/stove + full bath and Laundry room. Master bedroom with master bath and two more bedroom and additional bathroom on upper level top it all. Big fenced in back yard with fire pit cement patio and more to enjoy.