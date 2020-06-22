All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2507-D S Walter Reed Dr

2507 S Walter Reed Dr · (703) 930-3935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2507 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2507-D S Walter Reed Dr · Avail. Aug 7

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
media room
tennis court
2507-D S Walter Reed Dr Available 08/07/20 Meticulously Maintained 2BR TH/Condo hybrid in sought-after Arlington community - Meticulously Maintained 2BR TH/Condo hybrid in sought-after community*LOVELY bright & light white kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances with tiled floors leads to inviting living room/dining area with wood burning, brick facade fireplace with mantel & hardwood floors*2 nicely sized bedrooms with ceiling fans, share full bath*Sunbath on balcony*Steps from Four Mile Run trail, dog park, Signature Theatre, restaurants and shops in Shirlington. Community amenities feature 2 pools & tennis courts*2 Mounted TVs convey as-is + soundbar & subwoofer*AVAIL 7.3.2020*VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY UNTIL JULY 1ST*OWNER IN PROCESS OF PACKING OUT*VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/822d88be-d57c-431e-b6e5-8dcd39087841/?utm_source=captureapp*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE5851667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507-D S Walter Reed Dr have any available units?
2507-D S Walter Reed Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507-D S Walter Reed Dr have?
Some of 2507-D S Walter Reed Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507-D S Walter Reed Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2507-D S Walter Reed Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507-D S Walter Reed Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2507-D S Walter Reed Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2507-D S Walter Reed Dr offer parking?
No, 2507-D S Walter Reed Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2507-D S Walter Reed Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507-D S Walter Reed Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507-D S Walter Reed Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2507-D S Walter Reed Dr has a pool.
Does 2507-D S Walter Reed Dr have accessible units?
No, 2507-D S Walter Reed Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2507-D S Walter Reed Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507-D S Walter Reed Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
