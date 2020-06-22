Amenities

2507-D S Walter Reed Dr Available 08/07/20 Meticulously Maintained 2BR TH/Condo hybrid in sought-after Arlington community - Meticulously Maintained 2BR TH/Condo hybrid in sought-after community*LOVELY bright & light white kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances with tiled floors leads to inviting living room/dining area with wood burning, brick facade fireplace with mantel & hardwood floors*2 nicely sized bedrooms with ceiling fans, share full bath*Sunbath on balcony*Steps from Four Mile Run trail, dog park, Signature Theatre, restaurants and shops in Shirlington. Community amenities feature 2 pools & tennis courts*2 Mounted TVs convey as-is + soundbar & subwoofer*AVAIL 7.3.2020*VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY UNTIL JULY 1ST*OWNER IN PROCESS OF PACKING OUT*VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/822d88be-d57c-431e-b6e5-8dcd39087841/?utm_source=captureapp*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



(RLNE5851667)