Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE

2506 Fairfax Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2506 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom, one bath condo in Clarendon available for immediate move-in. Enclosed patio in front perfect for outdoor entertaining. Fantastic location situated right between two metro stops (Clarendon & Courthouse). Under half mile walk to each. Washer/Dryer in unit. Hardwood floors in main room. Updated kitchen with granite & stainless-steel appliances. Unit comes with 2 unassigned parking spaces (courtyard located in rear with entrance off Barton Street). responsible for electric. 1 small pet considered with $500 refundable pet deposit. All yours for under $2k.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE have any available units?
2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE have?
Some of 2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2506 FAIRFAX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
