2500 2ND ROAD N

Stunning, fully furnished craftsman style home just minutes to Clarendon in highly coveted Lyon Park! The quaint front porch greets you as you enter into the dramatic foyer leading to a bright and airy living room with tray ceilings and recessed lighting. The open floor plan and premium Brazilian hardwood floors pull your eye and lead you to the center piece dining area adorned with exquisite coffered ceilings and adjacent butler~s pantry. The gourmet kitchen anchors the rear of the home with sumptuous features including quartz counters, custom backsplash, 36~ gas cooktop, glass accents, and premium stainless appliances. Head upstairs to a true owner~s suite with attached office/sitting room, expansive walk-in closet and tray ceiling. The attached en suite has a high-end spa feel and boasts opulent touches like dual showers with frameless door, custom tile from floor to ceiling, jetted soaking tub, quartz counters, his and her sinks and private water closet. Two more spacious bedrooms round out the upper level along with laundry closet. Head down to the basement to an expansive bonus living area, two massive bedrooms, additional laundry closet and walk up access to fully fenced backyard great for your fury friends and with freshly installed premium stone patio. Space for two cars in driveway with custom, modern carport! A five minute Uber to Reagan Airport and a quick electric scooter ride to fine dining, Whole Foods grocery store and some of the best night life Virginia has to offer!