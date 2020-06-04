2500 2ND ROAD N

All apartments in Arlington
Location

2500 2nd Road North, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
hot tub
Stunning, fully furnished craftsman style home just minutes to Clarendon in highly coveted Lyon Park! The quaint front porch greets you as you enter into the dramatic foyer leading to a bright and airy living room with tray ceilings and recessed lighting. The open floor plan and premium Brazilian hardwood floors pull your eye and lead you to the center piece dining area adorned with exquisite coffered ceilings and adjacent butler~s pantry. The gourmet kitchen anchors the rear of the home with sumptuous features including quartz counters, custom backsplash, 36~ gas cooktop, glass accents, and premium stainless appliances. Head upstairs to a true owner~s suite with attached office/sitting room, expansive walk-in closet and tray ceiling. The attached en suite has a high-end spa feel and boasts opulent touches like dual showers with frameless door, custom tile from floor to ceiling, jetted soaking tub, quartz counters, his and her sinks and private water closet. Two more spacious bedrooms round out the upper level along with laundry closet. Head down to the basement to an expansive bonus living area, two massive bedrooms, additional laundry closet and walk up access to fully fenced backyard great for your fury friends and with freshly installed premium stone patio. Space for two cars in driveway with custom, modern carport! A five minute Uber to Reagan Airport and a quick electric scooter ride to fine dining, Whole Foods grocery store and some of the best night life Virginia has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 2ND ROAD N have any available units?
2500 2ND ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 2ND ROAD N have?
Some of 2500 2ND ROAD N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 2ND ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
2500 2ND ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 2ND ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 2500 2ND ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2500 2ND ROAD N offer parking?
Yes, 2500 2ND ROAD N offers parking.
Does 2500 2ND ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 2ND ROAD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 2ND ROAD N have a pool?
No, 2500 2ND ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 2500 2ND ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 2500 2ND ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 2ND ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 2ND ROAD N does not have units with dishwashers.

