2447 N OHIO STREET
Last updated August 23 2019 at 2:26 PM

2447 N OHIO STREET

2447 North Ohio Street · No Longer Available
Location

2447 North Ohio Street, Arlington, VA 22207
East Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious all brick single family home near East Falls Church Metro for rent. Schools are Nottingham, WMS, Yorktown HS zone. 1st floor bdrm or Den, plus family room, DR, full bath #1 and foyer. Open concept updated kitchen, w/ stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. 2nd floor has 3 large bedrooms, cedar closets and 2nd full bath.3rd floor finished walk up attic can be a bonus office, playroom, 5th BR or storage. Finished basement with side entrance. Small private backyard with storage shed in quiet neighborhood. Nottingham ES, WMS and Yorktown HS. Plenty of parking and short distance to playgrounds, shopping (HarrisTeeter,Safeway)and I-66. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Will consider short term leases, but prefer longer terms. Recently painted and ready to rent immediately. Contact Kathy Rehill for online application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

