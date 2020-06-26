2447 N OHIO STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Spacious all brick single family home near East Falls Church Metro for rent. Schools are Nottingham, WMS, Yorktown HS zone. 1st floor bdrm or Den, plus family room, DR, full bath #1 and foyer. Open concept updated kitchen, w/ stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. 2nd floor has 3 large bedrooms, cedar closets and 2nd full bath.3rd floor finished walk up attic can be a bonus office, playroom, 5th BR or storage. Finished basement with side entrance. Small private backyard with storage shed in quiet neighborhood. Nottingham ES, WMS and Yorktown HS. Plenty of parking and short distance to playgrounds, shopping (HarrisTeeter,Safeway)and I-66. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Will consider short term leases, but prefer longer terms. Recently painted and ready to rent immediately. Contact Kathy Rehill for online application.