2401 N KENTUCKY STREET

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

N. ARLINGTON CHARMER! Adorable Cape Cod with hardwood floors throughout, beautifully renovated upstairs bathroom with amazing skylight. Have morning coffee on the screened in sun porch or hot cocoa in front of the fireplace. Fantastic corner lot with large yard - great for bbqs. Lots of storage in unfinished basement. Wonderful neighborhood with amazing Arlington schools and a park directly across the street! Unbelievable location one block to Lee Highway restaurants (District Taco, Misomen), 0.3 mi to the Lee Harrison shopping center, and 0.5 mi to Westover. Hurry, won't last!