Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

2401 N KENTUCKY STREET

2401 North Kentucky Street · No Longer Available
Location

2401 North Kentucky Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Leeway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
N. ARLINGTON CHARMER! Adorable Cape Cod with hardwood floors throughout, beautifully renovated upstairs bathroom with amazing skylight. Have morning coffee on the screened in sun porch or hot cocoa in front of the fireplace. Fantastic corner lot with large yard - great for bbqs. Lots of storage in unfinished basement. Wonderful neighborhood with amazing Arlington schools and a park directly across the street! Unbelievable location one block to Lee Highway restaurants (District Taco, Misomen), 0.3 mi to the Lee Harrison shopping center, and 0.5 mi to Westover. Hurry, won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 N KENTUCKY STREET have any available units?
2401 N KENTUCKY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 N KENTUCKY STREET have?
Some of 2401 N KENTUCKY STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 N KENTUCKY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2401 N KENTUCKY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 N KENTUCKY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2401 N KENTUCKY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2401 N KENTUCKY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2401 N KENTUCKY STREET offers parking.
Does 2401 N KENTUCKY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 N KENTUCKY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 N KENTUCKY STREET have a pool?
No, 2401 N KENTUCKY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2401 N KENTUCKY STREET have accessible units?
No, 2401 N KENTUCKY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 N KENTUCKY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 N KENTUCKY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

