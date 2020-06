Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Adorably renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath condo with impeccable hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and fantastic floor plan available for immediate move in. Easy access to I-395, Rt 50, I-66 and Lee Hwy. Cozy unit with plenty of room and storage. Building has beautiful courtyard just outside with lovely landscaping. Bus routes within half mile. Walk to school, shops, restaurants and parks. 3 and a half miles to the new Amazon HQ2!