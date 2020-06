Amenities

Beautifully updated four story garage townhouse walkable to Courthouse or Clarendon Metro. Three bedrooms plus entry level den. New appliances, granite counters, eat-in kitchen plus dining room, fireplace in living room, wood floors.. Bathrooms updated, windows replaced. Two zone HVAC, plantation shutters, installed Bose speaker system. No pets, no smokers, no more than two incomes to qualify. Bedrooms will be repainted end of June a more neutral color.