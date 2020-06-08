All apartments in Arlington
2321 N. Kentucky Street
Last updated March 21 2019 at 7:07 PM

2321 N. Kentucky Street

2321 North Kentucky Street · No Longer Available
Location

2321 North Kentucky Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Leeway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BD+custom built office/3.5 BA fully renovated home with upscale custom detailing throughout 4 levels of spacious living area-perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with professional grade appliances, custom built-in dresser and storage space in the master bedroom, custom built-in bookcases in basement, surround-sound system with speakers inside and outside the house. Brand new fence enclosing a large backyard and patio entertaining area. Dogs considered on a case by case basis. NO Cats severe allergies.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Laura Ragan 706 267 7611
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 N. Kentucky Street have any available units?
2321 N. Kentucky Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 N. Kentucky Street have?
Some of 2321 N. Kentucky Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 N. Kentucky Street currently offering any rent specials?
2321 N. Kentucky Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 N. Kentucky Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 N. Kentucky Street is pet friendly.
Does 2321 N. Kentucky Street offer parking?
No, 2321 N. Kentucky Street does not offer parking.
Does 2321 N. Kentucky Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 N. Kentucky Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 N. Kentucky Street have a pool?
No, 2321 N. Kentucky Street does not have a pool.
Does 2321 N. Kentucky Street have accessible units?
No, 2321 N. Kentucky Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 N. Kentucky Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 N. Kentucky Street has units with dishwashers.
