2310 14TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool garage

Available for immediate move-in: Location, location, location. This 2BD/2BA condo is in the heart of Court House with walking accessibility to transportation, dining, entertainment and more. On the first floor of the garden-style building, this condo features a combination living room/dining room with hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and balcony access. Updated kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer are in-unit. Rent includes 1 garage parking spot. Community amenities include an outdoor pool and an exercise room. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis. You~ve got to check this one out!~