Arlington, VA
2310 14TH STREET N
Last updated January 22 2020 at 10:59 AM

2310 14TH STREET N

2310 14th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2310 14th Street North, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Available for immediate move-in: Location, location, location. This 2BD/2BA condo is in the heart of Court House with walking accessibility to transportation, dining, entertainment and more. On the first floor of the garden-style building, this condo features a combination living room/dining room with hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and balcony access. Updated kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer are in-unit. Rent includes 1 garage parking spot. Community amenities include an outdoor pool and an exercise room. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis. You~ve got to check this one out!~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 14TH STREET N have any available units?
2310 14TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 14TH STREET N have?
Some of 2310 14TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 14TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
2310 14TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 14TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 14TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 2310 14TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 2310 14TH STREET N does offer parking.
Does 2310 14TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 14TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 14TH STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 2310 14TH STREET N has a pool.
Does 2310 14TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 2310 14TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 14TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 14TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
