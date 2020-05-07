All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2308 LEE HWY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2308 LEE HWY
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:26 AM

2308 LEE HWY

2308 Lee Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Lyon Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2308 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Set back from the main drag: spacious and lovely townhouse in optimum location near Courthouse Metro, between Clarendon and Rosslyn, and not far from Teddy Roosevelt Island, bike path, and Arlington Cemetery. Open floor plan with high ceilings and lots of windows for natural light. Large bedrooms, with study on the entry level. Each bedroom has private bathroom. Gas fireplace with built-ins and attached 2-car garage! Great kitchen open to sitting area or eat-in space, and hardwood floors throughout living areas. Move in and enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 LEE HWY have any available units?
2308 LEE HWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 LEE HWY have?
Some of 2308 LEE HWY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 LEE HWY currently offering any rent specials?
2308 LEE HWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 LEE HWY pet-friendly?
No, 2308 LEE HWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2308 LEE HWY offer parking?
Yes, 2308 LEE HWY offers parking.
Does 2308 LEE HWY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2308 LEE HWY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 LEE HWY have a pool?
No, 2308 LEE HWY does not have a pool.
Does 2308 LEE HWY have accessible units?
No, 2308 LEE HWY does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 LEE HWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 LEE HWY has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St
Arlington, VA 22209
Tellus
2009 14th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St
Arlington, VA 22201
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22203
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University