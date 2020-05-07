2308 LEE HWY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Set back from the main drag: spacious and lovely townhouse in optimum location near Courthouse Metro, between Clarendon and Rosslyn, and not far from Teddy Roosevelt Island, bike path, and Arlington Cemetery. Open floor plan with high ceilings and lots of windows for natural light. Large bedrooms, with study on the entry level. Each bedroom has private bathroom. Gas fireplace with built-ins and attached 2-car garage! Great kitchen open to sitting area or eat-in space, and hardwood floors throughout living areas. Move in and enjoy!