2229 N OAK COURT

Conveniently located and light-filled end-unit townhouse with 4 levels of living space and views of Potomac River and D.C. Main level provides hardwood floors, open living/dining room, kitchen with table space and breakfast bar opens to deck. Upper level features a spacious master bedroom, lots of closet space, laundry closet, and second bedroom. Top floor has its own bedroom and bath. Lower level is fully finished and could be used as a family room/guest room with full bath. Recent updates include painting throughout, updated kitchen appliances, and refinished hardwood floors. Landlord prefers long term leases.