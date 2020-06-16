All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 23 2019

2229 N OAK COURT

2229 N Oak Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2229 N Oak Ct, Arlington, VA 22209
North Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Conveniently located and light-filled end-unit townhouse with 4 levels of living space and views of Potomac River and D.C. Main level provides hardwood floors, open living/dining room, kitchen with table space and breakfast bar opens to deck. Upper level features a spacious master bedroom, lots of closet space, laundry closet, and second bedroom. Top floor has its own bedroom and bath. Lower level is fully finished and could be used as a family room/guest room with full bath. Recent updates include painting throughout, updated kitchen appliances, and refinished hardwood floors. Landlord prefers long term leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 N OAK COURT have any available units?
2229 N OAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2229 N OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2229 N OAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 N OAK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2229 N OAK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2229 N OAK COURT offer parking?
No, 2229 N OAK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2229 N OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 N OAK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 N OAK COURT have a pool?
No, 2229 N OAK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2229 N OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 2229 N OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 N OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2229 N OAK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2229 N OAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2229 N OAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
