2150 N Brandywine St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony cats allowed air conditioning carpet

Beautiful 2 BR 1 BA townhouse in great community and location. - Charming townhome in great location.

Come in to a lovely living room with nice windows facing the front patio. This floor has a separate dining room, a newer kitchen and a great room that can be used as a home office, breakfast room, or family room. Upstairs you will find two nice bedrooms with brand new carpets and a full bathroom.



Main floor exits to a great deck with steps down to a private fully enclosed yard. Perfect for outdoor living!

Laundry is in large semi-finished basement which has ample storage space.



Close to all amenities. Don't miss this one!



(RLNE4948688)