Arlington, VA
2150 N Brandywine St
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

2150 N Brandywine St

2150 North Brandywine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2150 North Brandywine Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Glebewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 BR 1 BA townhouse in great community and location. - Charming townhome in great location.
Come in to a lovely living room with nice windows facing the front patio. This floor has a separate dining room, a newer kitchen and a great room that can be used as a home office, breakfast room, or family room. Upstairs you will find two nice bedrooms with brand new carpets and a full bathroom.

Main floor exits to a great deck with steps down to a private fully enclosed yard. Perfect for outdoor living!
Laundry is in large semi-finished basement which has ample storage space.

Close to all amenities. Don't miss this one!

(RLNE4948688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 N Brandywine St have any available units?
2150 N Brandywine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 N Brandywine St have?
Some of 2150 N Brandywine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 N Brandywine St currently offering any rent specials?
2150 N Brandywine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 N Brandywine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 N Brandywine St is pet friendly.
Does 2150 N Brandywine St offer parking?
No, 2150 N Brandywine St does not offer parking.
Does 2150 N Brandywine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2150 N Brandywine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 N Brandywine St have a pool?
No, 2150 N Brandywine St does not have a pool.
Does 2150 N Brandywine St have accessible units?
No, 2150 N Brandywine St does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 N Brandywine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 N Brandywine St does not have units with dishwashers.
