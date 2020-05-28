All apartments in Arlington
214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD
214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD

214 S Courthouse Rd · No Longer Available
Location

214 S Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Brand NEW A/C installed! Beat the heat and get into this amazing home! Fantastic home conveniently located between Clarendon and Columbia Pike, near new Amazon HQ. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom with finished basement and updated kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Screened-in porch leads to the fenced in back yard. This block has access to ART and MetroExpress bus lines to every metro in Arlington and to McPherson Square in DC and direct access to the Arlington Bike Loop. Penrose neighborhood of Arlington. Laundry in basement, Twin-style home with parking in driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD have any available units?
214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD have?
Some of 214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD offers parking.
Does 214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD have a pool?
No, 214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
