214 S COURTHOUSE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Brand NEW A/C installed! Beat the heat and get into this amazing home! Fantastic home conveniently located between Clarendon and Columbia Pike, near new Amazon HQ. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom with finished basement and updated kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Screened-in porch leads to the fenced in back yard. This block has access to ART and MetroExpress bus lines to every metro in Arlington and to McPherson Square in DC and direct access to the Arlington Bike Loop. Penrose neighborhood of Arlington. Laundry in basement, Twin-style home with parking in driveway.