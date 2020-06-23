2129 N MILITARY RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Conveniently located near Virginia Square Metro and Ballston Metro. Freshly painted and new hardwood floors and carpet. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath and a huge recreation room in the basement. Total finished area along with the basement is 1508 approximately. Renovated bathrooms. Two storage areas, including one being huge. Washer and dryer and an extra fridge in the basement. Newer windows and HVAC system. Two gas fireplaces. Great side entrance for your groceries, etc. Paved driveway and private patio. Available for immediate occupancy for 12-24 months. Landlord provides grass cutting service and fertilization of the lawn. No smokers. NO PETS.