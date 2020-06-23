All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 22 2019 at 6:25 AM

2129 N MILITARY RD

2129 Military Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2129 Military Rd, Arlington, VA 22207
Cherrydale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Conveniently located near Virginia Square Metro and Ballston Metro. Freshly painted and new hardwood floors and carpet. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath and a huge recreation room in the basement. Total finished area along with the basement is 1508 approximately. Renovated bathrooms. Two storage areas, including one being huge. Washer and dryer and an extra fridge in the basement. Newer windows and HVAC system. Two gas fireplaces. Great side entrance for your groceries, etc. Paved driveway and private patio. Available for immediate occupancy for 12-24 months. Landlord provides grass cutting service and fertilization of the lawn. No smokers. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 N MILITARY RD have any available units?
2129 N MILITARY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2129 N MILITARY RD have?
Some of 2129 N MILITARY RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 N MILITARY RD currently offering any rent specials?
2129 N MILITARY RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 N MILITARY RD pet-friendly?
No, 2129 N MILITARY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2129 N MILITARY RD offer parking?
Yes, 2129 N MILITARY RD does offer parking.
Does 2129 N MILITARY RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2129 N MILITARY RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 N MILITARY RD have a pool?
No, 2129 N MILITARY RD does not have a pool.
Does 2129 N MILITARY RD have accessible units?
No, 2129 N MILITARY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 N MILITARY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2129 N MILITARY RD has units with dishwashers.
