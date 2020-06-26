All apartments in Arlington
2117 N MONROE STREET
2117 N MONROE STREET

2117 N Monroe St · No Longer Available
2117 N Monroe St, Arlington, VA 22207
Maywood

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
on-site laundry
parking
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO LIVING! Located in the desirable Maywood district. Very spacious rooms! Wood burning FP. Large kitchen. Separate laundry room with SPACE! One assigned parking space and abundant street parking for your 2nd car. Great location with grocery store within a block - 1 mile from metro with metro bus less than a block away. 2 Stop lights & less than 3 miles from DC. No pets please! Available July 1st.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Does 2117 N MONROE STREET have any available units?
2117 N MONROE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 N MONROE STREET have?
Some of 2117 N MONROE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 N MONROE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2117 N MONROE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 N MONROE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2117 N MONROE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2117 N MONROE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2117 N MONROE STREET offers parking.
Does 2117 N MONROE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2117 N MONROE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 N MONROE STREET have a pool?
No, 2117 N MONROE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2117 N MONROE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2117 N MONROE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 N MONROE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 N MONROE STREET has units with dishwashers.
