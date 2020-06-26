2117 N MONROE STREET

END UNIT TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO LIVING! Located in the desirable Maywood district. Very spacious rooms! Wood burning FP. Large kitchen. Separate laundry room with SPACE! One assigned parking space and abundant street parking for your 2nd car. Great location with grocery store within a block - 1 mile from metro with metro bus less than a block away. 2 Stop lights & less than 3 miles from DC. No pets please! Available July 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
