2117 N MONROE STREET

END UNIT TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO LIVING! Located in the desirable Maywood district. Very spacious rooms! Wood burning FP. Large kitchen. Separate laundry room with SPACE! One assigned parking space and abundant street parking for your 2nd car. Great location with grocery store within a block - 1 mile from metro with metro bus less than a block away. 2 Stop lights & less than 3 miles from DC. No pets please! Available July 1st.