All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2113 S LYNN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2113 S LYNN ST
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

2113 S LYNN ST

2113 South Lynn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Arlington Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2113 South Lynn Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous single family located in the highly sought after community of Arlington Ridge. Boasts custom updates through out. Offers a light and bright layout that is functional yet spacious. This property is ready to go. Truly a rare find! Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 S LYNN ST have any available units?
2113 S LYNN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 S LYNN ST have?
Some of 2113 S LYNN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 S LYNN ST currently offering any rent specials?
2113 S LYNN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 S LYNN ST pet-friendly?
No, 2113 S LYNN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2113 S LYNN ST offer parking?
Yes, 2113 S LYNN ST offers parking.
Does 2113 S LYNN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2113 S LYNN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 S LYNN ST have a pool?
No, 2113 S LYNN ST does not have a pool.
Does 2113 S LYNN ST have accessible units?
No, 2113 S LYNN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 S LYNN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 S LYNN ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Tellus
2009 14th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St
Arlington, VA 22209
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University