Spacious 3 Level TH in North Arlington w/ 2 Master Suites! - This 1,944 square foot townhouse is located in Waverly Hills.



This home shows well. Main level features hardwood flooring throughout, living room with fireplace, kitchen with new stove and dishwasher, kitchen table space, and open dining room which separates living room and kitchen. Upper level features two master suites with attached full baths. There is another spacious bedroom located on the lower level, complete with another full bathroom. Lower level also features family room which walks out to patio (enclosed yard). **Great for entertaining**



No Pets and No Smoking.



Home comes with 2 parking permits; parking is unassigned.



Shopping:This home is conveniently located and in walking distance to many shops including a Starbucks, Lebanese Taverna, Pastries by Randolph and Chipotle. The closest grocery stores are Safeway (0.6 mi), Philippine Oriental Market & Deli (0.6 mi), andGiant Food (1.1 mi)



Parks: 2113 N Tazewell Ct is near Woodstock Park, Cherry Valley Park, and Slater Park.



Schools: Glebe Elementary School, Hamm Middle School (newly built), and Yorktown High School



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $134,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Rent: $3350

Security Deposit: $3350 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: 08/01/2019



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water).



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.



Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



