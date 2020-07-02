All apartments in Arlington
2103 TAFT ST N #113
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:11 AM

2103 TAFT ST N #113

2103 N Taft St · No Longer Available
Location

2103 N Taft St, Arlington, VA 22201
North Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming updated 2 bedroom close to Courthouse or Rosslyn Metro. Commuters' dream location. Mom's Organic just down the block. This freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath has laminate floors throughout. Open concept kitchen looks into the living room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer in unit. Fireplace can be Wood burning or Electric. Central Air and 3 ceiling fans. Come with 1 parking space and plenty street parking available. 1 Pet welcome case by case with additional pet deposit. Available Now! Apply online at LnF.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 TAFT ST N #113 have any available units?
2103 TAFT ST N #113 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 TAFT ST N #113 have?
Some of 2103 TAFT ST N #113's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 TAFT ST N #113 currently offering any rent specials?
2103 TAFT ST N #113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 TAFT ST N #113 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 TAFT ST N #113 is pet friendly.
Does 2103 TAFT ST N #113 offer parking?
Yes, 2103 TAFT ST N #113 offers parking.
Does 2103 TAFT ST N #113 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2103 TAFT ST N #113 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 TAFT ST N #113 have a pool?
No, 2103 TAFT ST N #113 does not have a pool.
Does 2103 TAFT ST N #113 have accessible units?
No, 2103 TAFT ST N #113 does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 TAFT ST N #113 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 TAFT ST N #113 has units with dishwashers.

