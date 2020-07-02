2103 TAFT ST N #113

2103 N Taft St, Arlington, VA 22201 North Highland
Charming updated 2 bedroom close to Courthouse or Rosslyn Metro. Commuters' dream location. Mom's Organic just down the block. This freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath has laminate floors throughout. Open concept kitchen looks into the living room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer in unit. Fireplace can be Wood burning or Electric. Central Air and 3 ceiling fans. Come with 1 parking space and plenty street parking available. 1 Pet welcome case by case with additional pet deposit. Available Now! Apply online at LnF.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Street.
