2103 TAFT ST N #113

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Charming updated 2 bedroom close to Courthouse or Rosslyn Metro. Commuters' dream location. Mom's Organic just down the block. This freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath has laminate floors throughout. Open concept kitchen looks into the living room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer in unit. Fireplace can be Wood burning or Electric. Central Air and 3 ceiling fans. Come with 1 parking space and plenty street parking available. 1 Pet welcome case by case with additional pet deposit. Available Now! Apply online at LnF.com