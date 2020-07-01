206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N

Amenities

Ballston 1,5 mile, Best price in Arlington for 651 Sq. Ft. 1 bedroom. ,gas heating,water and sewage included in the rent.Laminated wood floors through out the condo. Galley kitchen, 1 bath, tennis courts Gym annual membership, $65p/yr. Close to Pentagon, Fort Myer, Ballston and Clarendon.Proximity to Hwy 66, Rte. 50. and DC. Vacant show it anytime. Tenant pays Electricity and Gas cooking. Unassigned street parking with permit. Close to shops and restaurants, Required Application Fee $50 and moving fee $250. Sorry no smokers. Small~pet case by case. Rentersinsurance required.