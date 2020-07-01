All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N

206 North George Mason Drive · No Longer Available
Location

206 North George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
tennis court
Ballston 1,5 mile, Best price in Arlington for 651 Sq. Ft. 1 bedroom. ,gas heating,water and sewage included in the rent.Laminated wood floors through out the condo. Galley kitchen, 1 bath, tennis courts Gym annual membership, $65p/yr. Close to Pentagon, Fort Myer, Ballston and Clarendon.Proximity to Hwy 66, Rte. 50. and DC. Vacant show it anytime. Tenant pays Electricity and Gas cooking. Unassigned street parking with permit. Close to shops and restaurants, Required Application Fee $50 and moving fee $250. Sorry no smokers. Small~pet case by case. Rentersinsurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N have any available units?
206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N have?
Some of 206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N is pet friendly.
Does 206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N offer parking?
No, 206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N does not offer parking.
Does 206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N have a pool?
No, 206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N does not have a pool.
Does 206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE N has units with dishwashers.

