Amenities

dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities

Location location location! Freshly painted main level unit in the charming Arlington Oaks area. Unit features a spacious living area which leads to the kitchen with ample cabinet space. Plenty of storage throughout and in unit washing machine is a huge plus! Located right off Route 50 and about 1 mile to the Ballston Metro Station and tons of shopping and restaurants! $60/applicant