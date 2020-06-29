2021 N WOODROW STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

Beautifully updated rambler w/ so much to offer. This home features a woodburning fireplace set in a warm welcoming living area. the open living concept allows flow from living area to dining to beautifully updated kitchen. This kitchen features gorgeous cabinetry, SS appliance & upgraded counter tops. Walk out the kitchen to large yard that features a welcoming stone patio complete w/ fire pit and BBQ grill. This yard is fully fenced for your enjoyment. There are 5 bedrooms & 2 baths, 3 up & 2 down w/ a full bath on each level. Full finished basement ready to be enjoyed. Just minutes from the new Ballston Quarter, convenient to 66 & DC. Walk to shops & restaurants as well. This is a must see.