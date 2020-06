2010 WESTMORELAND STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

BRICK TOWNHOME WITH A SOHO FLAIR & 2 CAR GARAGE. SOUTHERN EXPOSURE FOR PLENTY OF LIGHT. WOODED PARKLAND VIEW FROM FRONT BALCONY WHERE GRILLING IS ALLOWED. OPEN PLAN WITH MINIMUM 9 FT. CEILNGS ON ALL 4 LEVELS. HARDWOOD FOYER, LR, DR, FAM RM, KITCHEN, & 2 STAIRS. FAMILY ROOM OPENS TO GOURMET KIT W/GRANITE, MAPLE CABS, ISLAND, STAINLESS APPLIANCES & GAS COOK. EENTIRE 3RD LEVLE ISMASTER SUITE WITH SITTING AREA, 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS & LUXURY BATH W/FREESTANDING JACUZZI TUB. ENTRY LEVEL INCLUDES A HOME OFFICE/DEN/EXERCISE ROOM OR 4TH BR GUEST ROOM. 2 ZONE GAS HEAT. 2 BLOCKS TO EAST FALLS CHURCH METRO + 1/2 BLOCK TO RESTAURANTS. SMALL DOG CASE BY CASE. MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. AVAIL JUNE 1 FOR LEASE THRU 4/31/2020.