2008 N Brandywine St

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground

Spacious (almost 2,800 square feet!) 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom North Arlington townhouse in the Glebe/Swanson/Yorktown school pyramid.



Located in desirable North Arlington on a tree lined cul-de-sac, with plenty of parking, friendly neighbors and adjacent to a park. Ideal location: 1 mile to Ballston metro, 1 mile to 66, steps to several bus lines, 0.7 miles to W&OD trail and short walk to Lee Heights shops (Starbucks, Chipotle, Pizza, Wine Shop, New French Cafe), Lee Highway businesses or multiple playgrounds.



Features an updated eat-in kitchen with tons of storage, renovated bathrooms on every level, separate dining room, family room with fireplace, large rec room with wet bar and patio access, 2 level custom patio, new front porch for lounging, separate laundry room with storage, master bedroom with 3 closets and separate master bathroom. Pets considered on a case by case basis.



Available starting May 15th 2020. $4,296/month rent with $4,296 security deposit required.

