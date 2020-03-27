All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:07 AM

2008 N Brandywine St

2008 North Brandywine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2008 North Brandywine Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Glebewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Spacious (almost 2,800 square feet!) 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom North Arlington townhouse in the Glebe/Swanson/Yorktown school pyramid.

Located in desirable North Arlington on a tree lined cul-de-sac, with plenty of parking, friendly neighbors and adjacent to a park. Ideal location: 1 mile to Ballston metro, 1 mile to 66, steps to several bus lines, 0.7 miles to W&OD trail and short walk to Lee Heights shops (Starbucks, Chipotle, Pizza, Wine Shop, New French Cafe), Lee Highway businesses or multiple playgrounds.

Features an updated eat-in kitchen with tons of storage, renovated bathrooms on every level, separate dining room, family room with fireplace, large rec room with wet bar and patio access, 2 level custom patio, new front porch for lounging, separate laundry room with storage, master bedroom with 3 closets and separate master bathroom. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Available starting May 15th 2020. $4,296/month rent with $4,296 security deposit required.
Please submit the form on this page to learn more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 N Brandywine St have any available units?
2008 N Brandywine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 N Brandywine St have?
Some of 2008 N Brandywine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 N Brandywine St currently offering any rent specials?
2008 N Brandywine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 N Brandywine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 N Brandywine St is pet friendly.
Does 2008 N Brandywine St offer parking?
Yes, 2008 N Brandywine St offers parking.
Does 2008 N Brandywine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2008 N Brandywine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 N Brandywine St have a pool?
No, 2008 N Brandywine St does not have a pool.
Does 2008 N Brandywine St have accessible units?
No, 2008 N Brandywine St does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 N Brandywine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 N Brandywine St has units with dishwashers.

