2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:16 AM

2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET

2004 North Brandywine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2004 North Brandywine Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Glebewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 BR, 3 1/2 BA Townhouse in ideal location. Large Living Room w/ wood burning fireplace. Formal Dining Room. Eat in Kitchen with bay window. Master suite with walk-in closets & full bath. 2nd upper level bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath Fully finished lower level includes Rec Rm with wet bar, and fireplace, 3rd Bedroom & full bath. Hdwd floors on main and upper levels. Walk to Slaters Park. Convenient to Metro, shopping and restaurants. Beautiful setting. This is a must see. Not your typical townhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET have any available units?
2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET have?
Some of 2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET offer parking?
No, 2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET have a pool?
No, 2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
