2004 N BRANDYWINE STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Spacious 3 BR, 3 1/2 BA Townhouse in ideal location. Large Living Room w/ wood burning fireplace. Formal Dining Room. Eat in Kitchen with bay window. Master suite with walk-in closets & full bath. 2nd upper level bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath Fully finished lower level includes Rec Rm with wet bar, and fireplace, 3rd Bedroom & full bath. Hdwd floors on main and upper levels. Walk to Slaters Park. Convenient to Metro, shopping and restaurants. Beautiful setting. This is a must see. Not your typical townhouse.