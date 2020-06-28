1922 N Rhodes St. #77

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking guest parking pet friendly

Cozy ground level Condo - Cozy, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 635 sq. ft ground level condo with beautiful hardwood throughout & plenty of natural light. This is your chance to live in the coveted Colonial Village Community. This beautiful home offers a gorgeous eat in kitchen with all the modern stainless-steel conveniences, hardwood floors, exceptionally quiet brand-new Bosch dishwasher, and granite countertops. Spacious living room with storage closet is adjacent to the kitchen. The bedroom has plenty of space for a large bed, and tenants will enjoy two walk-in closets that can handle even the largest wardrobes. The bathroom has been remastered with luxurious tile surround in the shower, duel shower heads, and brand-new vanity and sink. Property is nestled in a quiet area surrounded by friendly neighbors. 5-10 minutes to the Court House Metro, minutes by foot to Key Bridge and Rosslyn, and walking distance to local shops and restaurants this property puts you in the heart of the city without that city feel. Local schools include Yorktown High School and Arlington Public Schools. No Pets allowed. Tenant pays (electricity), Owner pays (gas, water, sewer, and garbage). Currently accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com/alexandria-homes-for-rent



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. NO PETS ALLOWED in this property. Pet Violations will be subject to penalties and fines to include $300 plus damages. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms accepted.



