Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

1922 N Rhodes St. #77

1922 North Rhodes Street · No Longer Available
Location

1922 North Rhodes Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
guest parking
pet friendly
Cozy ground level Condo - Cozy, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 635 sq. ft ground level condo with beautiful hardwood throughout & plenty of natural light. This is your chance to live in the coveted Colonial Village Community. This beautiful home offers a gorgeous eat in kitchen with all the modern stainless-steel conveniences, hardwood floors, exceptionally quiet brand-new Bosch dishwasher, and granite countertops. Spacious living room with storage closet is adjacent to the kitchen. The bedroom has plenty of space for a large bed, and tenants will enjoy two walk-in closets that can handle even the largest wardrobes. The bathroom has been remastered with luxurious tile surround in the shower, duel shower heads, and brand-new vanity and sink. Property is nestled in a quiet area surrounded by friendly neighbors. 5-10 minutes to the Court House Metro, minutes by foot to Key Bridge and Rosslyn, and walking distance to local shops and restaurants this property puts you in the heart of the city without that city feel. Local schools include Yorktown High School and Arlington Public Schools. No Pets allowed. Tenant pays (electricity), Owner pays (gas, water, sewer, and garbage). Currently accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com/alexandria-homes-for-rent

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. NO PETS ALLOWED in this property. Pet Violations will be subject to penalties and fines to include $300 plus damages. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms accepted.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5107316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 N Rhodes St. #77 have any available units?
1922 N Rhodes St. #77 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 N Rhodes St. #77 have?
Some of 1922 N Rhodes St. #77's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 N Rhodes St. #77 currently offering any rent specials?
1922 N Rhodes St. #77 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 N Rhodes St. #77 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 N Rhodes St. #77 is pet friendly.
Does 1922 N Rhodes St. #77 offer parking?
Yes, 1922 N Rhodes St. #77 offers parking.
Does 1922 N Rhodes St. #77 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 N Rhodes St. #77 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 N Rhodes St. #77 have a pool?
No, 1922 N Rhodes St. #77 does not have a pool.
Does 1922 N Rhodes St. #77 have accessible units?
No, 1922 N Rhodes St. #77 does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 N Rhodes St. #77 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 N Rhodes St. #77 has units with dishwashers.
