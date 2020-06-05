All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1920 S LOWELL STREET
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

1920 S LOWELL STREET

1920 South Lowell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1920 South Lowell Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home and enjoy the amazing views! This beautifully constructed 2012 home features three bedroom, two full bathrooms and 1 half, home in Arlington, Virginia. Come and see this practically brand new home, new kitchen has new counters & stainless steel appliances. Beautiful gleaming hardwood flooring on the main level, with spacious bathrooms with a spacious private yard. Gas Fireplace in the dining and living area, kitchen area walks out to private fenced backyard perfect for relaxing after work. The home sits in quiet cul de sac perfect for families with children. The 2nd floor features 3 large bedrooms with walk in closets and 2 full baths. You will love the spacious open floor plan and its proximity to everything. Large amount of additional storage space in the spacious unfinished basement with an additional refrigerator. The home is only minutes away from Regan Airport, located steps to public transportation & walk able to shops & dining options. A few miles away from the Pentagon, and Washington, D.C., Amazon HQ2 in National Landing (Crystal City). Short commutes to Ft. Myer, FSI, Metro Bus 23B bus stop to Crystal City, just steps from the front door. Also you can walk to Columbia Pike for WMATA Bus 16E to downtown DC. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 S LOWELL STREET have any available units?
1920 S LOWELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 S LOWELL STREET have?
Some of 1920 S LOWELL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 S LOWELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1920 S LOWELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 S LOWELL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1920 S LOWELL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1920 S LOWELL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1920 S LOWELL STREET offers parking.
Does 1920 S LOWELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 S LOWELL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 S LOWELL STREET have a pool?
No, 1920 S LOWELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1920 S LOWELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1920 S LOWELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 S LOWELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 S LOWELL STREET has units with dishwashers.

