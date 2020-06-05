1920 S LOWELL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome home and enjoy the amazing views! This beautifully constructed 2012 home features three bedroom, two full bathrooms and 1 half, home in Arlington, Virginia. Come and see this practically brand new home, new kitchen has new counters & stainless steel appliances. Beautiful gleaming hardwood flooring on the main level, with spacious bathrooms with a spacious private yard. Gas Fireplace in the dining and living area, kitchen area walks out to private fenced backyard perfect for relaxing after work. The home sits in quiet cul de sac perfect for families with children. The 2nd floor features 3 large bedrooms with walk in closets and 2 full baths. You will love the spacious open floor plan and its proximity to everything. Large amount of additional storage space in the spacious unfinished basement with an additional refrigerator. The home is only minutes away from Regan Airport, located steps to public transportation & walk able to shops & dining options. A few miles away from the Pentagon, and Washington, D.C., Amazon HQ2 in National Landing (Crystal City). Short commutes to Ft. Myer, FSI, Metro Bus 23B bus stop to Crystal City, just steps from the front door. Also you can walk to Columbia Pike for WMATA Bus 16E to downtown DC. Available for immediate occupancy.