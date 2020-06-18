Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1912 N Ode St. Available 08/10/20 Stately 4-level, 3BR, 3.5BA Brick townhouse in Colonial Heights community! - **UPDATES TO HOME INCLUDE: Kitchen to be updated with White Granite, Subway Tile Backsplash & White Cabinetry + Basement flooring to be replaced with beautiful LVP floors & MBA flooring to be replaced with stylish grey tile ALL WORK TO BE COMPLETED 1ST WEEK OF AUGUST**Stately 4-level, 3BR, 3.5BA Brick townhouse with two-car garage in sought after neighborhood of Colonial Heights! Formal 2-story foyer with beautiful chandelier opens to HUGE living & dining room with cutout leading you to kitchen & family room with cozy gas fireplace*This home has been meticulously maintained, open, light & bright with gleaming hardwoods & recess lighting on entire main level*Lots of natural sunlight throughout with living room featuring large bay window*Huger Master suite with his & her walk in closets & tiled master bath with separate shower, soaking tub & his & her vanities! 2nd bedroom with full bath & washer & dryer located on this level*Head up to 4th level for 3rd bedroom/den/office*Lower level with huge rec room & includes a beautiful built-in cabinetry with sliding glass doors to walkout onto patio & fenced backyard! Superb location with a short walk to the Rosslyn Metro station! Near the Key Bridge, the river, Georgetown, commuter routes, shops, restaurants & so much more!



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/2bc8ed9b-9a69-4104-8cc0-c03116ba4537/?utm_source=captureapp*TENANT REQUESTING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ONLY FOR THE TIME BEING*



*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 8.10.2020*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Chris H for details on viewing & applying for this home.

chris.harold@chamberstheory.com or call (703) 667-0462



