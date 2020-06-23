All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
1909 KEY BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1909 KEY BOULEVARD

1909 Key Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Key Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Fantastic location in the heart of the Courthouse and Rosslyn corridor in historic colonial village! Great end unit 1 bedroom with pergo style floors, updated kitchen, updated windows, upgraded bath, spacious master suite with large closet and pergo style floor throughout. Walk to Courthouse Metro and just a short distance to Washington DC as well as all of the amenities that the Courthouse and Rosslyn area offer. Separate storage unit conveys plus off street permitted parking in private parking lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

