1909 KEY BOULEVARD

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic location in the heart of the Courthouse and Rosslyn corridor in historic colonial village! Great end unit 1 bedroom with pergo style floors, updated kitchen, updated windows, upgraded bath, spacious master suite with large closet and pergo style floor throughout. Walk to Courthouse Metro and just a short distance to Washington DC as well as all of the amenities that the Courthouse and Rosslyn area offer. Separate storage unit conveys plus off street permitted parking in private parking lot.