1901 N Rhodes St # 46

Amenities
Commuter's Dream - Property Id: 314986
Commuters dream....Rarely available large end unit on top level in sought after Colonial Village--available July 11. Sunny and bright with light streaming in from 3 sides from 8 large windows. Totally renovated Eat-In Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, New Maple Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances & 12" Ceramic Tile floors. Updated bath. Newer carpet. Huge bedroom with 2 closets. 10-minute walk to Courthouse Metro. Easy access to DC and Georgetown.... yet park-like setting. Walk to Award-Winning Restaurants, AMC Courthouse Movie Theatre, and Shops. Free Parking. Storage Unit on-premises.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1901-n-rhodes-st-%23-46-arlington-va/314986
Property Id 314986
(RLNE5938160)