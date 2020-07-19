All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1901 N Rhodes St # 46

1901 North Rhodes Street · (703) 517-5983
Location

1901 North Rhodes Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1695 · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Commuter's Dream - Property Id: 314986

Commuters dream....Rarely available large end unit on top level in sought after Colonial Village--available July 11. Sunny and bright with light streaming in from 3 sides from 8 large windows. Totally renovated Eat-In Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, New Maple Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances & 12" Ceramic Tile floors. Updated bath. Newer carpet. Huge bedroom with 2 closets. 10-minute walk to Courthouse Metro. Easy access to DC and Georgetown.... yet park-like setting. Walk to Award-Winning Restaurants, AMC Courthouse Movie Theatre, and Shops. Free Parking. Storage Unit on-premises.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1901-n-rhodes-st-%23-46-arlington-va/314986
Property Id 314986

(RLNE5938160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

