Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1872 N. Patrick Henry Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1872 N. Patrick Henry Drive

1872 North Patrick Henry Drive · (703) 307-5091
Location

1872 North Patrick Henry Drive, Arlington, VA 22205
Tara - Leeway Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1872 N. Patrick Henry Drive · Avail. Aug 12

$3,600

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1872 N. Patrick Henry Drive Available 08/12/20 Arlington Classic Brick Colonial 4 Bdrms on Upper level. One car garage attached. - Location & 4 Bedrooms on one level! Lovely Brick Colonial * Upper level has master suite w/ full Bath (Shower) + 3 Bedrooms and Full Hallway Bath with Tub * 4th Bedroom is great for nursery or office * Mid level - Entrance Foyer opens to Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Formal Dining Room with door to Screened Porch, Kitchen with eat-in space, newer Gas Stove and Refrigerator, and older cabinets & counter top * Powder Room and door to attached Garage.
* Lower level has Wood paneled rec room with NON-functioning fireplace (looks great with Xmas lights)* Unfinished storage room, w/ enclosed toilet Laundry area with full size Washer & Dryer
* Close to Lee Harrison Shopping and not far (< 1 mi.) from Ballston. Walk to bus line and 10 min ride to Metro. Property professionally managed by Peake Management, Inc. Avail 4/20 * 12 - 36 month lease available. No Smoking, Owner Prefers No Pets but will consider them; Pets Case by Case approval.
REQUIREMENTS: On line application, Annual Inc. Req = 40 x Mo Rent, Good Credit, Good rental or Mortgage History. Call List Agent to discuss or to arrange a tour.

Listed by:
Robert Zimmerman,
Realtor,
Better Homes & Gardens RE Premier

Robert@bhgpremier.com
703 307-5091 c.

This property is professionally managed by Peake Management, Inc.

(RLNE4737945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

