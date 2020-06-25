1804 9TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Live in the heart of it all, close to all modern conveniences! Private brick end townhome unit with 3 finished levels. Cooking at home? Chefs will be delighted with the attractive and updated kitchen. stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space! Private balcony leading off living room is a great place to sit and enjoy your morning coffee. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. All bathrooms have been completely remodeled with tasteful updates. Lower level boasts a family room, an additional bedroom, a full bathroom, as well as a bonus room that can be used as another bedroom or an office. Doors lead out to a great outdoor area, with fenced backyard and brick patio. Entire unit freshly painted and 3 mounted flat screen TV's are included in the rental! Ideal for commuters ~ easy access to Pentagon City, Crystal City (Amazon HQ2!), Navy Annex, and DC. Lots of modern conveniences close by! HOA handles trash pick up, lawn care, snow plowing. Convenient parking - 1 reserved space, 7 community spaces, + tons of street parking with zero zoning restrictions! Backs to Tower Park with lots of exercise options! Don't miss this one!!