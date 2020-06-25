All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1804 9TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1804 9TH STREET S
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1804 9TH STREET S

1804 9th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Penrose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1804 9th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Live in the heart of it all, close to all modern conveniences! Private brick end townhome unit with 3 finished levels. Cooking at home? Chefs will be delighted with the attractive and updated kitchen. stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space! Private balcony leading off living room is a great place to sit and enjoy your morning coffee. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. All bathrooms have been completely remodeled with tasteful updates. Lower level boasts a family room, an additional bedroom, a full bathroom, as well as a bonus room that can be used as another bedroom or an office. Doors lead out to a great outdoor area, with fenced backyard and brick patio. Entire unit freshly painted and 3 mounted flat screen TV's are included in the rental! Ideal for commuters ~ easy access to Pentagon City, Crystal City (Amazon HQ2!), Navy Annex, and DC. Lots of modern conveniences close by! HOA handles trash pick up, lawn care, snow plowing. Convenient parking - 1 reserved space, 7 community spaces, + tons of street parking with zero zoning restrictions! Backs to Tower Park with lots of exercise options! Don't miss this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 9TH STREET S have any available units?
1804 9TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 9TH STREET S have?
Some of 1804 9TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 9TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1804 9TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 9TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1804 9TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1804 9TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 1804 9TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 1804 9TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 9TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 9TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 1804 9TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1804 9TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1804 9TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 9TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 9TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
2001 Clarendon Blvd
2001 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University