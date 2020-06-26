All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

1800 WILSON BOULEVARD

Location

1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coveted 1800 Wilson Blvd in the middle of it all, just steps from Orange and Silver metro line stops and unlimited shopping and dining options, minutes to Rosslyn, National Landing/Crystal City, Georgetown and downtown DC. Awesome natural light floods this newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath home with brand new open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, upgraded flooring and beaming with urban style. Tons of storage for bikes, sporting gear and everyday needs. Washer/dryer in unit and 1 parking space included! Building offers many amenities, including large and well-equipped fitness center, business center, beautiful courtyard for entertaining, 24-hour front desk and more. No smoking in this gem. Pets case-by-case with $250 deposit. $40 per applicant nonrefundable application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD have any available units?
1800 WILSON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1800 WILSON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

