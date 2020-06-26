1800 WILSON BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center courtyard gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coveted 1800 Wilson Blvd in the middle of it all, just steps from Orange and Silver metro line stops and unlimited shopping and dining options, minutes to Rosslyn, National Landing/Crystal City, Georgetown and downtown DC. Awesome natural light floods this newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath home with brand new open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, upgraded flooring and beaming with urban style. Tons of storage for bikes, sporting gear and everyday needs. Washer/dryer in unit and 1 parking space included! Building offers many amenities, including large and well-equipped fitness center, business center, beautiful courtyard for entertaining, 24-hour front desk and more. No smoking in this gem. Pets case-by-case with $250 deposit. $40 per applicant nonrefundable application fee.