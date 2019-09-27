All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1727 13TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1727 13TH STREET S
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

1727 13TH STREET S

1727 13th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1727 13th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Views

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! Experience the best of Arlington in Carver Place within a 2-mile radius of the Pentagon City and Clarendon Metro stations and is convenient to I-395. Spacious 3,000+ SF home features a 2-car garage, gourmet chef's kitchen, two master bedrooms, and an oasis of a 4th level loft with hardwood floors, private bedroom with full bath, and terrace ft. double-sided gas fireplace. Views from your private terrace showcase the Airforce Memorial and panoramic views of Northern VA and DC. Enjoy the perks of a 2017-built home, including open concept living and smart home security system! Control lights, temperature, garage door, front door lock, front door camera, and more from your phone. Set unique codes for family members and monitor comings-and-goings. This stone-front row home faces the community mini-park and fountain, with a private masonry front stoop and front/year hose bibs. The inside is well-appointed with transitional styling, upgraded lighting, and wide-plank engineered hardwood floors. Extensive trim and molding make this a real gem in the rental market. Upgrades unique to 1727: two-tone custom kitchen with Steel Gray leather finish granite upgrade and Carrara Grigio Quartz island upgrade, counter-depth GE French door refrigerator, built-in dry bar with Mercury mirrored backsplash, upgraded wide plank engineered hardwood, hardwood in master bedroom and 4th level, z-wave light switches in rec room and living room, z-wave front door "skybell" camera, Schlage electronic front door deadbolt, Vintage security monitoring included with lease, terrace level 36"indoor/outdoor double sided fireplace with stone surround, loft level built-in book shelves and oversized crown molding + ceiling accents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 13TH STREET S have any available units?
1727 13TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 13TH STREET S have?
Some of 1727 13TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 13TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1727 13TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 13TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1727 13TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1727 13TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 1727 13TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 1727 13TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 13TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 13TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 1727 13TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1727 13TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1727 13TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 13TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1727 13TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St
Arlington, VA 22209
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive
Arlington, VA 22204
Crystal Plaza
2111 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University