1727 13TH STREET S

Welcome home! Experience the best of Arlington in Carver Place within a 2-mile radius of the Pentagon City and Clarendon Metro stations and is convenient to I-395. Spacious 3,000+ SF home features a 2-car garage, gourmet chef's kitchen, two master bedrooms, and an oasis of a 4th level loft with hardwood floors, private bedroom with full bath, and terrace ft. double-sided gas fireplace. Views from your private terrace showcase the Airforce Memorial and panoramic views of Northern VA and DC. Enjoy the perks of a 2017-built home, including open concept living and smart home security system! Control lights, temperature, garage door, front door lock, front door camera, and more from your phone. Set unique codes for family members and monitor comings-and-goings. This stone-front row home faces the community mini-park and fountain, with a private masonry front stoop and front/year hose bibs. The inside is well-appointed with transitional styling, upgraded lighting, and wide-plank engineered hardwood floors. Extensive trim and molding make this a real gem in the rental market. Upgrades unique to 1727: two-tone custom kitchen with Steel Gray leather finish granite upgrade and Carrara Grigio Quartz island upgrade, counter-depth GE French door refrigerator, built-in dry bar with Mercury mirrored backsplash, upgraded wide plank engineered hardwood, hardwood in master bedroom and 4th level, z-wave light switches in rec room and living room, z-wave front door "skybell" camera, Schlage electronic front door deadbolt, Vintage security monitoring included with lease, terrace level 36"indoor/outdoor double sided fireplace with stone surround, loft level built-in book shelves and oversized crown molding + ceiling accents.