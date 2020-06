Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

MAGNIFICENT 2 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE NEAR GEORGETOWN, ROSSLYN SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND METRO. COME HOME TO A MARVELOUS NEIGHBORHOOD, CUSTOM PAINT AND REFINISHED WOOD FLOORS, LARGE BATHS AND LIGHT FILLED BEDROOMS. ENJOY COOKING IN A LUXURIOUS KITCHEN. CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS YET WALKING DISTANCE TO METRO, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. THIS LUXURY TOWNHOUSE IS READY TO BE OCCUPIED STARTING JULY 4TH! WONT LAST LONG!