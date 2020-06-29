1720 N VEITCH STREET

Amenities

3BR/2BA in fantastic location! Perfect for roommates! 5 Minute walk to Courthouse metro and easy stroll to Clarendon nightlife, Whole Foods, movie theater, Sunday farmers market and plenty of restaurants, bars and shopping! Easy access to DC via Lee Hwy and Route 50. Easy access to NOVA via I66. Updated kitchen, bathrooms and hardwoods throughout! Back patio and large front porch to enjoy the outdoors/grilling. Off-street parking in the back. Professionally managed. Pay online through tenant portal. Washer/Dryer on property. Washer/dryer on premises. No pets.