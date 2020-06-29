All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 1 2020 at 1:08 AM

1720 N VEITCH STREET

1720 North Veitch Street
Location

1720 North Veitch Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
3BR/2BA in fantastic location! Perfect for roommates! 5 Minute walk to Courthouse metro and easy stroll to Clarendon nightlife, Whole Foods, movie theater, Sunday farmers market and plenty of restaurants, bars and shopping! Easy access to DC via Lee Hwy and Route 50. Easy access to NOVA via I66. Updated kitchen, bathrooms and hardwoods throughout! Back patio and large front porch to enjoy the outdoors/grilling. Off-street parking in the back. Professionally managed. Pay online through tenant portal. Washer/Dryer on property. Washer/dryer on premises. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

