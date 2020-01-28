17 S FENWICK STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home! A beautifully updated three bedroom, two bathroom, home in Arlington, Virginia. Come and see its fresh paint, new kitchen granite countertops, beautiful bathrooms, flooring, and much more. You will love the open floor plan and its proximity to everything. The home is only minutes away from Regan Airport, the Pentagon, public transportation, and Washington, D.C. and Fairfax County. Come and fall in love. Agent related to owner. The home features a huge, fully fenced in, backyard and an oversized driveway, which can fit approximately six cars. The home has a separate storage building and additional storage space in the basement and attic.