Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:02 AM

17 S FENWICK STREET

17 South Fenwick Street · No Longer Available
Location

17 South Fenwick Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home! A beautifully updated three bedroom, two bathroom, home in Arlington, Virginia. Come and see its fresh paint, new kitchen granite countertops, beautiful bathrooms, flooring, and much more. You will love the open floor plan and its proximity to everything. The home is only minutes away from Regan Airport, the Pentagon, public transportation, and Washington, D.C. and Fairfax County. Come and fall in love. Agent related to owner. The home features a huge, fully fenced in, backyard and an oversized driveway, which can fit approximately six cars. The home has a separate storage building and additional storage space in the basement and attic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 S FENWICK STREET have any available units?
17 S FENWICK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 S FENWICK STREET have?
Some of 17 S FENWICK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 S FENWICK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
17 S FENWICK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 S FENWICK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 17 S FENWICK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 17 S FENWICK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 17 S FENWICK STREET offers parking.
Does 17 S FENWICK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 S FENWICK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 S FENWICK STREET have a pool?
No, 17 S FENWICK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 17 S FENWICK STREET have accessible units?
No, 17 S FENWICK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 17 S FENWICK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 S FENWICK STREET has units with dishwashers.
