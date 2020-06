Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace

ENJOY A GREAT LOCATION JUST 1 BLOCK TO THE METRO AND SHOPS-RESTAURANTS. LARGE DORCHESTER MODEL HAS MASTER SUITE WITH HIS AND HER CLOSETS AND PRIVATE BATH. SUNLIT LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN/DINING. DOORSTEP PARKING #144 AND COVERED ENTRANCE MAKE THIS UNIT EFFICIENT. SLIDING GLASS DOORS OPEN TO COVERED PATIO PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. YOU WILL LOVE THIS UNIT!!! RARE UNIT-LARGEST MODEL!