1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD

Gorgeous, updated single family home in Lyon Village! Incredible location! Beautifully renovated and expanded, open concept living/ dining/ kitchen, 4 spacious bedrooms, 2-1/2 remodeled bathrooms in a lovely single family home with large private back yard. Master suite has a large, remodeled en-suite bathroom. Walkable to Clarendon shopping and dining, .5 miles to Clarendon metro, Arlington Rapid Transit bus stop directly across the street. Beautifully maintained with new systems, dual zone Nest thermostats, and freshly painted! Unfinished basement for ample storage. Professionally managed by WJD Property Management.