1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD

1630 Kirkwood Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1630 Kirkwood Rd, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous, updated single family home in Lyon Village! Incredible location! Beautifully renovated and expanded, open concept living/ dining/ kitchen, 4 spacious bedrooms, 2-1/2 remodeled bathrooms in a lovely single family home with large private back yard. Master suite has a large, remodeled en-suite bathroom. Walkable to Clarendon shopping and dining, .5 miles to Clarendon metro, Arlington Rapid Transit bus stop directly across the street. Beautifully maintained with new systems, dual zone Nest thermostats, and freshly painted! Unfinished basement for ample storage. Professionally managed by WJD Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD have any available units?
1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD have?
Some of 1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD offer parking?
No, 1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 KIRKWOOD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
