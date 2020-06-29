All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

1628 N Harrison St

1628 North Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1628 North Harrison Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Tara - Leeway Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rare! 4 bedroom for rent in Arlington 22205 - Property Id: 225180

Rare 4 bedroom/3 bathroom Cape Cod detached home for rent in sought after Tara Larchmont neighborhood. 2,569 sqft. finished space with over 18,000 sqft lot. Beautiful original hardwood floors throughout; grand period wood-burning fireplace and mantel in living room; Viking range, Subzero refrigerator, and modern glass back-splash in gourmet kitchen; main level bedroom with en-suite also works well as an office; warm sun-filled family room with large windows off kitchen; spacious brick patio surrounded by private wooded yard; upstairs are three more large bedrooms and full bathroom in hallway; lots of attic space for storage; lower level boasts an extra large, comfortable recreation room, lots more storage space along with workshop area, laundry room, plus another full bathroom; one car detached garage finishes off this property to be near perfect. A fantastic place to call home! 1.5 miles to metro station. Short walk to Westover and Lee Harrison shopping center.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225180
Property Id 225180

(RLNE5563847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 N Harrison St have any available units?
1628 N Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 N Harrison St have?
Some of 1628 N Harrison St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 N Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
1628 N Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 N Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1628 N Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 1628 N Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 1628 N Harrison St offers parking.
Does 1628 N Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1628 N Harrison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 N Harrison St have a pool?
No, 1628 N Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 1628 N Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 1628 N Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 N Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 N Harrison St has units with dishwashers.

