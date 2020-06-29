1628 N Harrison St

Amenities

Rare! 4 bedroom for rent in Arlington 22205 - Property Id: 225180



Rare 4 bedroom/3 bathroom Cape Cod detached home for rent in sought after Tara Larchmont neighborhood. 2,569 sqft. finished space with over 18,000 sqft lot. Beautiful original hardwood floors throughout; grand period wood-burning fireplace and mantel in living room; Viking range, Subzero refrigerator, and modern glass back-splash in gourmet kitchen; main level bedroom with en-suite also works well as an office; warm sun-filled family room with large windows off kitchen; spacious brick patio surrounded by private wooded yard; upstairs are three more large bedrooms and full bathroom in hallway; lots of attic space for storage; lower level boasts an extra large, comfortable recreation room, lots more storage space along with workshop area, laundry room, plus another full bathroom; one car detached garage finishes off this property to be near perfect. A fantastic place to call home! 1.5 miles to metro station. Short walk to Westover and Lee Harrison shopping center.

