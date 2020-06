Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Wonderful Home in a quiet Neighborhood, minutes to Ballston, Courthouse, or Shirlington. 3 bedroom, 2 bonus room, 3 full bath home ready to move into. Hardwood floors a grand porch for watching the sunset and waving to neighbors. If you value community this is your next home.