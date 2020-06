Amenities

Enjoy high-rise living in this 16th-floor 2 bedroom. Central Place offers luxury livingspaces with no shortage of dynamiteamenities.From the concierge greeting your guests to the outdoor pool waiting for you to dive right in, this building has everythingyou need or want. A fully-equipped fitness center, private bar, business center, and gaming rooms are also on site. Take a super quick drive to DC or hop on thenearby Rosslyn Metro.