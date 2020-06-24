1610 N QUEEN STREET

Amenities

Open floor plan - 2 bed 2 bath apartment designed for luxury and modern comfort! Deluxe kitchen with oversized island, quartz counter-tops, and modern stainless-steel appliances! Embrace an abundance of natural light spread from the large windows and enjoy the classic light oak hardwood floor finish! Elevator entry directly to unit! Master suite includes a walk-in closet and his & her bathroom! Recessed lighting and 9ft. ceilings! Garage Parking! Storage room option available in garage level for $150/month! Washer/Dryer in unit! Phenomenal location! Water included in rent! Condo Fee included in rent! Minutes away from Rosslyn and Court House metro stations, supermarkets, restaurants, shops and more!