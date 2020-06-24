All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:29 PM

1610 N QUEEN STREET

1610 North Queen Street · No Longer Available
Location

1610 North Queen Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Open floor plan - 2 bed 2 bath apartment designed for luxury and modern comfort! Deluxe kitchen with oversized island, quartz counter-tops, and modern stainless-steel appliances! Embrace an abundance of natural light spread from the large windows and enjoy the classic light oak hardwood floor finish! Elevator entry directly to unit! Master suite includes a walk-in closet and his & her bathroom! Recessed lighting and 9ft. ceilings! Garage Parking! Storage room option available in garage level for $150/month! Washer/Dryer in unit! Phenomenal location! Water included in rent! Condo Fee included in rent! Minutes away from Rosslyn and Court House metro stations, supermarkets, restaurants, shops and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 N QUEEN STREET have any available units?
1610 N QUEEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 N QUEEN STREET have?
Some of 1610 N QUEEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 N QUEEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1610 N QUEEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 N QUEEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1610 N QUEEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1610 N QUEEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1610 N QUEEN STREET offers parking.
Does 1610 N QUEEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 N QUEEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 N QUEEN STREET have a pool?
No, 1610 N QUEEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1610 N QUEEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1610 N QUEEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 N QUEEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 N QUEEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
