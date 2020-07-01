1609 N JACKSON ST

Amenities
In the heart of Lyon Village, 4 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms, 4 level colonial provides a spacious & conveniently located home. Near metro & all the shops, restaurants & entertainment that Clarendon has to offer. Minutes to DC. This home boasts traditional Living Room and Dining Room, 2 sun rooms, a large finished basement & landscaped fenced yard. Updated kitchen with granite counters. Master bedroom with en suite. 1 car garage.Hardwood floors recently refinished. Pets Case by case with pet deposit. Available for showings by May 7th. Available July 1st.