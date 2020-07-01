All apartments in Arlington
1609 N JACKSON ST

1609 North Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1609 North Jackson Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
In the heart of Lyon Village, 4 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms, 4 level colonial provides a spacious & conveniently located home. Near metro & all the shops, restaurants & entertainment that Clarendon has to offer. Minutes to DC. This home boasts traditional Living Room and Dining Room, 2 sun rooms, a large finished basement & landscaped fenced yard. Updated kitchen with granite counters. Master bedroom with en suite. 1 car garage.Hardwood floors recently refinished. Pets Case by case with pet deposit. Available for showings by May 7th. Available July 1st.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 N JACKSON ST have any available units?
1609 N JACKSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 N JACKSON ST have?
Some of 1609 N JACKSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 N JACKSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1609 N JACKSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 N JACKSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 N JACKSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 1609 N JACKSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1609 N JACKSON ST offers parking.
Does 1609 N JACKSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1609 N JACKSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 N JACKSON ST have a pool?
No, 1609 N JACKSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1609 N JACKSON ST have accessible units?
No, 1609 N JACKSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 N JACKSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 N JACKSON ST has units with dishwashers.

