1609 N JACKSON ST

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

In the heart of Lyon Village, 4 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms, 4 level colonial provides a spacious & conveniently located home. Near metro & all the shops, restaurants & entertainment that Clarendon has to offer. Minutes to DC. This home boasts traditional Living Room and Dining Room, 2 sun rooms, a large finished basement & landscaped fenced yard. Updated kitchen with granite counters. Master bedroom with en suite. 1 car garage.Hardwood floors recently refinished. Pets Case by case with pet deposit. Available for showings by May 7th. Available July 1st.