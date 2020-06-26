Rent Calculator
Arlington, VA
1607 22ND STREET S
1607 22ND STREET S
1607 22nd Street South
No Longer Available
Location
1607 22nd Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing Rent walk to TWO METRO STATIONS! Pentagon Fashion Mall, Crystal City and Amazon's new Headquarters & Crystal City! Location can't be beat. Also for sale: VAAR147966
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1607 22ND STREET S have any available units?
1607 22ND STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1607 22ND STREET S have?
Some of 1607 22ND STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1607 22ND STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1607 22ND STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 22ND STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1607 22ND STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1607 22ND STREET S offer parking?
No, 1607 22ND STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 1607 22ND STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 22ND STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 22ND STREET S have a pool?
No, 1607 22ND STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1607 22ND STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1607 22ND STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 22ND STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 22ND STREET S has units with dishwashers.
