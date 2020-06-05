All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE

1577 North Colonial Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1577 North Colonial Terrace, Arlington, VA 22209
North Rosslyn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely updated unit. Soft muted colors :crown molding chair rails ,Beautiful wood floors, Lovely view from Balcony; Great Location close to transportation and DC. Available 8/15/2019. Call Property Specialists for an appointment to see the condo. 703-525-7010. Entry Level : Ground floor Apt is down 1 level Approximate Sq. Feet : 850LR15x11: DR:10x8 KIT:9x7 FAMILY ROOM: NA REC ROOM: NADEN:NA MBR: 15x11 2NDBR:12x11 Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $92,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.Fees: Application Fee: $45/ applicant Rent: $2300 Security Deposit: $2300 (due at time of submitting application)Date Available: 8/15/2019 Utilities: Tenant pays for electric Pets: No To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE have any available units?
1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE have?
Some of 1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE offer parking?
No, 1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
