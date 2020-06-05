1577 N COLONIAL TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely updated unit. Soft muted colors :crown molding chair rails ,Beautiful wood floors, Lovely view from Balcony; Great Location close to transportation and DC. Available 8/15/2019. Call Property Specialists for an appointment to see the condo. 703-525-7010. Entry Level : Ground floor Apt is down 1 level Approximate Sq. Feet : 850LR15x11: DR:10x8 KIT:9x7 FAMILY ROOM: NA REC ROOM: NADEN:NA MBR: 15x11 2NDBR:12x11 Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $92,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.Fees: Application Fee: $45/ applicant Rent: $2300 Security Deposit: $2300 (due at time of submitting application)Date Available: 8/15/2019 Utilities: Tenant pays for electric Pets: No To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.