All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z

1563 North Colonial Terrace · (833) 580-0114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
North Rosslyn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1563 North Colonial Terrace, Arlington, VA 22209
North Rosslyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 201Z · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
NEW PRICE!

2 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Rosslyn. The location is ideal and is within walking distance of the Rosslyn metro Station and all the amazing restaurants, shops, bars and nightlife Rosslyn has to offer! Ballston and Clarendon are also close by with shopping, restaurants and nightlife! Georgetown DC is a hop skip and jump over the Key Bridge where you are surrounded by retail shops, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, nightlife and so much more! Let's not forgot Georgetown Waterfront as well as Georgetown Hospital and Georgetown University, which makes this location one of the best in the city!!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 2 BR
- 1 Bath
- Open concept living
- Parquet floors
- Tons of natural light
- Modern kitchen with gas cooking
- White cabinets
- Stainless steel appliances
- Separate dining area
- Large balcony
- Wall AC in each room
- Radiator heating
- Good size bedrooms
- Plenty of closet space
- Storage unit provided
- Gas and water included
- No pets
- Laundry in building
- One off street parking space provided a second can be purchased for $50

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5900027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z have any available units?
1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z have?
Some of 1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z currently offering any rent specials?
1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z pet-friendly?
No, 1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z offer parking?
Yes, 1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z offers parking.
Does 1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z have a pool?
No, 1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z does not have a pool.
Does 1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z have accessible units?
No, 1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z does not have accessible units.
Does 1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z have units with dishwashers?
No, 1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crystal House
1900 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Lofts 590
590 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Parc View Arlington
815 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Haven Columbia Pike
805 S Florida St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymsArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity