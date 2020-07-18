1563 N Colonial Terrace Unit 201Z

Amenities

NEW PRICE!



2 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Rosslyn. The location is ideal and is within walking distance of the Rosslyn metro Station and all the amazing restaurants, shops, bars and nightlife Rosslyn has to offer! Ballston and Clarendon are also close by with shopping, restaurants and nightlife! Georgetown DC is a hop skip and jump over the Key Bridge where you are surrounded by retail shops, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, nightlife and so much more! Let's not forgot Georgetown Waterfront as well as Georgetown Hospital and Georgetown University, which makes this location one of the best in the city!!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 2 BR

- 1 Bath

- Open concept living

- Parquet floors

- Tons of natural light

- Modern kitchen with gas cooking

- White cabinets

- Stainless steel appliances

- Separate dining area

- Large balcony

- Wall AC in each room

- Radiator heating

- Good size bedrooms

- Plenty of closet space

- Storage unit provided

- Gas and water included

- No pets

- Laundry in building

- One off street parking space provided a second can be purchased for $50



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5900027)