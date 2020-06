Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Location!!!! Location!!! Location!!! Two blocks from the Rosslyn Metro. Short walk to Georgetown. Less than 10 minute drive to Reagan National Airport. Close to all the restaurants, parks, bars and grocery stores that Rosslyn has to offer. Excellent shopping close by. 2 blocks to the Custis Trail for walking, running and biking. Entire townhome was renovated in 2015. Place is in pristine condition. Great outdoor patio in the back for grilling out and relaxing. Call Mike for showings: (571) 565-4217